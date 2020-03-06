New logo, new color: India's first superfast train Deccan Queen to get a facelift

One of the most prestigious trains with the rich heritage value of Indian Railways - the Deccan Queen Express - that runs between Mumbai and Pune is set to get a major revamp.

The popular train that has several stories around it, is run by the Central Railway (CR).

Firstly, the 90-year old Deccan Queen or Dakkan ki Rani or DQ (Train No. 12123/12124) is now proposed to be upgraded with the German-designed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

LHB coaches have better safety features and improved travelling experience - better suspension system and better riding comfort. Secondly, there is a proposed revamp of the external livery design of the train which will be used in the proposed LHB rake of the train. Presently, Deccan Queen has a unique existing livery color of blue and white with a red band.

Thirdly, there is also a proposal for a new logo of the proposed LHB upgrade of the train.

The CR has started this exercise of revamping the external livery design of this proposed LHB upgrade of DQ. In light of the deep emotional connection of rail commuters with this train, the Central Railway has sought customer opinion on the preferred external livery design. Based on various consultation and customer feedback, the CR has prepared eight different livery designs along with their ranking as per the customer voting.

A new logo design has also been proposed incorporating an image of the UNESCO listed Mumbai-CSMT station.

On the advice of the Railway Board, the Central Railway has engaged the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, an autonomous Institution under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to provide their professional inputs on the livery designs. Central Railway has made all the eight different livery designs, logo design and other related material available to NID.

Accordingly, the NID team has visited Mumbai to inspect the existing train and travelled in DQ and interacted with the customers to gain the first-hand experience. They also visited the UNESCO certified CSMT building. During their visit, the team is doing data collection, measurements, photography, filming, interaction with the railway officials and passengers. They are expected to submit their report sometime later this month. This exercise is an excellent example of synergy between two ministries of the Government of India namely the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

This train is a well-patronised service since 1930. It also has many records like India’s first superfast train, first long-distance electric hauled train, first vestibuled train, first train to have ladies’ only car, the first train to feature a dining car.

The introduction of “Deccan Queen’’ between the two premier cities of Maharashtra on June 1, 1930, was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway. This was the first deluxe train introduced on the railway to serve two important cities of the region and was aptly named after Pune.

Initially, the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches each one of which was painted in silver with scarlet mouldings and the other with royal blue with gold lines. The underframes of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga Workshop of the GIP Railway.