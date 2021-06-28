New spider species named after policeman Tukaram Omble who caught Ajmal Kasab

In a touching gesture, a new spider species has been named after Tukaram Omble, the policeman who had captured Pakistani fidayeen Mohammed Ajmal Kasab alive during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

The new jumping spider species has been named 'Icius tukarami'.

Naturalist and photographer Dhruv Prajapati introduced two spider species – one named after Omble and another after his friend Kamlesh Cholke. The second species has been named 'Phintella cholkei' and is distributed in Thane and the Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.

Omble, an Assistant Sub Inspector, was conferred Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peace-time gallantry award for extraordinary bravery and valour in the line of duty.

Omble, who hailed from the Satara district, had joined the police force as a constable in 1991 after retiring from the Indian Army's Signal Corps as a Naik.

Omble, who was attached to the DB Marg Police Station, was manning a post set up on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose aka Marine Drive.

On the intervening night of 26-28, 2008 when two terrorists – Abu Ismail and Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, in a Skoda – when speeding on the Marine Drive, they were apprehended near the Girgaum Chowpatty. While Ismail was shot dead by the police party, Kasab was caught by Omble, who overpowered the terrorists even after he was pumped in with multiple bullets.

