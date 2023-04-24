'New voters should be included into banking sector'

New voters should be incorporated into the banking sector: Union Minister Karad

The minister said that even a developed state like Maharashtra has scope for increasing the number of bank branches in rural areas

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 16:24 ist
Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad. Credit: Twitter / @DrBhagwatKarad

New voters should be incorporated into the banking sector by opening their bank accounts  and special camps should be arranged, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said on Monday.

Speaking at a review meeting on Financial Inclusion Parameters of Western Maharashtra in Satara, he said that PM Svanidhi scheme gives small loans to needy people without the condition of a collateral or a CIBIL score. The Minister asked on this occasion to increase banking penetration in rural areas. “Banks need to reduce the waiting period for loan disbursement,” he said. 

The minister added that even a developed state like Maharashtra has scope for increasing the number of bank branches in rural areas. Banks need to work towards that goal, the minister said.

In our target towards becoming a five trillion economy, the banking sector is a big pillar, he said.

India News
Maharashtra
Indian economy

