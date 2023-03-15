Newborn dies of suffocation in Gujarat hospital fire

Newborn dies of suffocation in Gujarat hospital fire

While it was not immediately known what caused the fire, eyewitnesses said an electrical short-circuit triggered the blaze

PTI
PTI, Palanpur,
  • Mar 15 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A newborn baby died, while two other children were rescued from the ICU after a fire broke out in a private hospital in Shihori town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, said officials.

While it was not immediately known what caused the fire, eyewitnesses said an electrical short-circuit triggered the blaze at Honey Children's Hospital, said Block Health Officer Brijesh Vyas. The fire started in the early hours in the hospital in Shihori town of Banaskantha district, following which smoke entered the ICU ward where three children were admitted, said Deputy Superintendent of Police DT Gohil.

"Due to the smoke, a four-day-old baby died of suffocation, while two other children were rescued by the hospital staff as well as police. Both of them were shifted to a hospital in Deesa. We have registered an accidental death (AD) case and started investigations" said Gohil.

According to Vyas, the condition of both the rescued children, who also inhaled smoke, was stable. "According to some eyewitnesses, the fire was caused by a short-circuit. However, the exact cause was still a matter of investigation," added the health office.

Gujarat
Fire Accident
India News

