NIA arrests cop Sunil Mane in Ambani bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare case.
The NIA has been probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. The case has led to the suspension of 2 police officers so far.
More to follow...
