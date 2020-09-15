NIA arrests Gujarat man for links with Pakistan-based spies

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 37-year-old man from Godhra town in central Gujarat in connection with an espionage case being investigated in Hyderabad. NIA has claimed that the suspect Imran Giteli, an auto-rickshaw driver, is involved in "international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Naval Ships and Submarines and other defence establishments."

NIA said in a statement that Giteli was allegedly associated with Pakistan-based spy agencies and its agents "under the guise of cross-border cloth trade." Sources in Godhra said that Giteli used to run a tailoring shop which he shut a couple of years ago. Since then, he drives an auto-rickshaw to support his family. He lives in Polan Bazar area of the town. They added that the family left early morning to an unknown place. Sources also said that like many local residents, who have relatives in Pakistan, Giteli also used to go to Pakistan to meet his relatives.

A statement issued by the NIA claims that Giteli deposited some amount in the account of Indian Navy personnel who were in contact with Pakistani agents. It said that these personnel were contacted by ISI agents through social media who shared "classified information in lieu of money" deposited in their bank accounts through "Indian associates of Pak ISI who had business interests in Pakistan." NIA has seized digital devices and incriminating documents from Giteli's house. The NIA statement alleges Giteli is a key accused who has been booked for conspiracy, sedition, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and official secrets act, among other charges.

Last month, NIA arrested Razzak Kumbhar from Mundra, Katuch district on similar charges. Kumbhar is accused of depositing Rs 5,000 to an alleged ISI agent Rashid, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was arrested by NIA in a separate spying case involving ISI agents.