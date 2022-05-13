NIA arrests two men working for Dawood Ibrahim from Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men from Mumbai who were working for fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakeel.

The two accused are identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51).

They would be produced before a special NIA court on Friday.

“Both were involved in handling illegal activities and terrorist financing for D-Company in the western suburbs of Mumbai,” NIA officials said.