NIA gets mail threatening 'attack' in Mumbai by person with Taliban links

A similar mail was sent to the federal agency last month as well

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Feb 03 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 14:56 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received an email claiming that a person linked to the Taliban will carry out an "attack" in Mumbai, police said on Friday. The probe agency's Mumbai office received the threat mail on Thursday, following which the city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were alerted, an official said.

According to the police, the email address used to send the threat message had "CIA" in it and the sender claimed that a person connected with the Taliban would carry out an attack in the city.

The police have launched an investigation, the official said. A similar mail was sent to the federal agency last month as well. The police conducted a probe and did not find any substance in it, he said. The police suspect this might be a mischief, as such mails were sent to the probe agency earlier as well, the official added.

