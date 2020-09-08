NIA makes three more arrests in Bhima Koregaon case

NIA makes three more arrests in Bhima Koregaon case

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 08 2020, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 21:11 ist
Image for representation. Credit: iStock

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made three fresh arrests in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case.

The accused are identified as Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe (32), resident of Wakad, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor ( 36), resident of Yervada, and Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap (33 ), resident of Kondwa, in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case.

The accused persons are members of the Kabir Kala Manch, a frontal organisation of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist).

During the investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) that was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organizers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor and Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap were propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and were co-conspirators with other arrested accused. It has also come on record that they were in contact with absconding accused Milind Teltumbde about the urban network of CPI (Maoist).

Also, it is established that during their visits in the jungle, they underwent weapon and explosive training and awareness programme on various topics related to Maoist movement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case
CPI(Maoist)
FIR lodged
Naxalism
UAPA
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 