NIA makes three more arrests in Bhima Koregaon case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made three fresh arrests in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case.

The accused are identified as Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe (32), resident of Wakad, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor ( 36), resident of Yervada, and Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap (33 ), resident of Kondwa, in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case.

The accused persons are members of the Kabir Kala Manch, a frontal organisation of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist).

During the investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) that was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organizers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor and Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap were propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and were co-conspirators with other arrested accused. It has also come on record that they were in contact with absconding accused Milind Teltumbde about the urban network of CPI (Maoist).

Also, it is established that during their visits in the jungle, they underwent weapon and explosive training and awareness programme on various topics related to Maoist movement.