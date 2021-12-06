NIA seeks Supreme Court hearing over bail to Sudha Bharadwaj in Bhima Koregaon case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on its plea against default bail granted to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj by the Bombay High Court in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned posted his plea, stating that the high court's order would come into effect on December 8, with a bench presided over by Chief Justice NV Ramana. "I have to succeed or lose tomorrow," he said, indicating that the matter required urgent hearing.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, agreed to consider his plea.

On December 2, the NIA had approached the top court challenging the Bombay High Court's December 1 order, granting default bail to Bharadwaj for her role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon – Elgar Parishad case.

Bharadwaj was taken into custody by Pune police on October 27, 2018. She sought bail on the ground that the judge who extended the 90-day period for filing a charge sheet was not designated by the Central government. The charge sheet was filed on February 21, 2019.

