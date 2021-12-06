NIA seeks SC hearing over bail in Bhima Koregaon case

NIA seeks Supreme Court hearing over bail to Sudha Bharadwaj in Bhima Koregaon case

Stating that the Bombay High Court's grant of bail would come into effect on December 8, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an urgent hearing

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 14:24 ist
Sudha Bharadwaj (Left) was taken into custody on October 27, 2018. Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on its plea against default bail granted to lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj by the Bombay High Court in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned posted his plea, stating that the high court's order would come into effect on December 8, with a bench presided over by Chief Justice NV Ramana. "I have to succeed or lose tomorrow," he said, indicating that the matter required urgent hearing.

Also Read — NIA moves SC against HC order granting default bail to activist Sudha Bharadwaj

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, agreed to consider his plea.

On December 2, the NIA had approached the top court challenging the Bombay High Court's December 1 order, granting default bail to Bharadwaj for her role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon – Elgar Parishad case.

Bharadwaj was taken into custody by Pune police on October 27, 2018. She sought bail on the ground that the judge who extended the 90-day period for filing a charge sheet was not designated by the Central government. The charge sheet was filed on February 21, 2019.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case
Sudha Bharadwaj
Bombay High Court
Mumbai
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 