NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore in Mumbai

The agency re-registered the case, initially lodged at ATS Kalachowki police station

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 18:02 ist
The agency has begun investigation. Credit: DH File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore in Mumbai, its spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested two persons -- Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary -- on May 5 night and seized 7.1-kg uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore from them.

According to the NIA spokesperson, the agency re-registered the case, initially lodged at ATS Kalachowki police station, on Sunday in pursuance of an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency has begun investigation into the case, the spokesperson added.

 

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Uranium
ATS
NIA

