Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old Nigerian national for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

The accused Frank Kenneth Ezi was nabbed from Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad here on Saturday night, the official said.

A patrolling team spotted Ezi roaming in a suspicious manner at Kaccha Rasta, and following a search, found 100 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh in his possession, he said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a search is on to nab others in connection with the case, the official said.