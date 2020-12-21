Night curfew in Maharashtra civic corporation areas from December 22 till January 5

Night curfew in Maha civic corporation areas till Jan 5

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

Mrityunjay Bose 
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 21 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 20:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the new strain of Coronavirus creating havoc in parts of Europe and the threat of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday imposed night curfew in  the financial capital of Mumbai for a fortnight.

The night curfew will be in force from December 22, 2020 to January 5, 2021, from 2300 hrs in the night to 0600 hrs in the morning.

All the 27 municipal corporations in the state, including the nine in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, besides others would be covered under the night curfew.

The night curfew comes during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The night curfew was announced after a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the Covid-19 situation.

