Night curfew in Maharashtra civic corporation areas from December 22 till January 5

Amid the new strain of Coronavirus creating havoc in parts of Europe and the threat of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday imposed night curfew in the financial capital of Mumbai for a fortnight.

The night curfew will be in force from December 22, 2020 to January 5, 2021, from 2300 hrs in the night to 0600 hrs in the morning.

All the 27 municipal corporations in the state, including the nine in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, besides others would be covered under the night curfew.

The night curfew comes during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The night curfew was announced after a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the Covid-19 situation.