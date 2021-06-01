Nine bidders shortlisted for redevelopment of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

In a step further towards the redevelopment of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, nine bidders, including leading names in infrastructure business have been finalised.

CSMT is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and houses the headquarters of the Central Railway.

The shortlist was revealed by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) after it evaluated the RFQ (Request for Quotation) applications submitted by the bidders.

The nine companies shortlisted are: Godrej Properties Limited, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Oberoi Realty Limited, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte Ltd., Adani Railways Transport Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., GMR Enterprises Private Limited, Moribus Holdings Pte, Ltd. and BIF IV Infrastructure Holding DIFC Pvt. Ltd. is the nine shortlisted bidders.

As the next step, RFP (Request for Proposal) will be called by IRSDC shortly from the nine shortlisted bidders.

The construction and O&M experience capacity shall have to be met after the award of the project but before the appointed date.

The entire bidding procedure is a two-stage bidding process consisting of RFQ and Request for Proposal (RFP).

The selected bidder at the RFP stage shall take up the redevelopment of the CSMT Railway station The Request for Proposal (RFP) for CSMT is under preparation and will be called shortly from the shortlisted applicants.

“Nine firms have qualified the RFQ stage for the redevelopment of CSMT station. As the next steps, IRSDC will float a Request for Proposal (RFP) soon to the qualified bidders. CSMT railway station redevelopment is one of our most ambitious projects and we at IRSDC are committed to transform the CSMT railway station into a state of the art transport hub” said SK Lohia, Managing Director & CEO - IRSDC.

The project has in principle approval of PPPAC comprising representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Niti Aayog, Ministry of Railways, etc, as per the Guidelines for PPP projects by Government of India.