Nine trustees of Mahatma Gandhi-founded varsity resign in protest over chancellor’s appointment

Nine trustees of the controversy-mired Gujarat Vidyapith—the university founded by Mahatma Gandhi—have put in their resignations in protest over the appointment of the Gujarat governor as its chancellor.

Announcing their resignation, the trustees in an open letter requested the chancellor, Acharya Devvrat, not to accept the post as “it was (done) under crass political pressure” and “in total disregard of Gandhi’s values, methods and practices.”

The nine trustees of the 102-year-old varsity claimed in the letter that “unreasonable” demands were raised, allegedly by certain government officials, over the appointment of the chancellor who would replace renowned activist and founder of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Ela Bhatt.

The letter stated that these “unreasonable demands” ranged from “the appointee must not be an adherent of a certain religion” and “he must not be opposed to a certain individual” to later a minister and party people stating that “Vidyapith’s representations will be heard only if Mr X is appointed as a Chancellor.”

On October 4, Gujarat Vidyapith had invited Devvrat to accept the post of the varsity’s chancellor following a resolution passed by the trustees in a majority vote.

The trustees had unanimously accepted the resignation of the 90-year-old Bhatt on account of her advanced age, who would preside over the varsity’s 68th convocation on Tuesday—her last as the chancellor.

On October 11, Devvrat, who is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had accepted the invitation to head the varsity as its chancellor.

Saying that “there can never be concrete evidence of such pressures”, the trustees wrote in the letter, “…an issue as important as appointment of the Chancellor was rushed through, not by consensus but by a badly fractured vote.”

The Letter of Discontent

The letter further stated: “The government’s action runs counter to the goal and purpose of Gujarat Vidyapith and is inimical to the existence of the University. It is not only tantamount to unethical use of power but is anti-democratic and a disgrace to any Government in a free society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

When contacted, Manda Parikh, one of the trustees who signed the letter, confirmed the reports with DH and said she stood by the content of the letter and that “the protest is in the line of Gandhian tradition against government interference and against those succumbing to such interference.”

The letter goes on to say, "Any healthy democracy can only be rooted in principled public policy. Through this action the Government has made clear its intention of taking over big, small, strong and weak Gandhian institutions and thereby erase and alter history."

Opposing the Selection of Chancellor

The letter entitled ‘Joint Statement of Trustees Opposed to The Resolution Selecting The Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith’, requested Devvrat to decline the varsity’s invitation.

It states that his selection was “neither spontaneous nor the unanimous decision of the Board of Trustees. It was under crass political pressure. It was in total disregard of Gandhi’s values, methods and practices. How can that do credit to your honour and dignity? Your Excellency, to uphold the fundamental values of democracy and transparent autonomous decision-making you have the opportunity to set an example by declining to take charge as Chancellor.”

The trustees stated that educational institutions, even if they receive public funds, should remain “independent” and “cannot be forced to either toe the official line or appoint individual’s under pressure from the powers-that-be. Acting as Government’s amplifier would be the death knell of its meaningful role in society. It must necessarily remain free from domination by a political party or religious dispensation. Vidyapith took firm steps in that direction when the late Narayan Desai became its Chancellor in 2007. This episode tries to undo what was initiated by Narayanbhai.” Narayan Desai, son of Mahatma Gandhi’s diarist Mahadev Desai, led the Vidyapith as its chancellor till 2015.

The dignified signatories

The trustees included Narsihbhai Hathila, Dr Sudarshan Iyangar, Dr Anamik Shah, Dr Mandaben Parikh, Uttambhai Parmar, Chaitanya Bhatt, Neetaben Hardikar, Michael Mazgaonkar and Kapil Shah. They all said in the letter that, in the past five years, Vidyapith has been “subjected to bureaucratic heavy-handedness” and “the varsity was treated at par with other private universities”.

Reacting to the letter, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi told DH that trustees’ response was “too little too late and insufficient.”

“This hand-wringing happens after each time an institution is meekly surrendered. It happened with Navjeevan (trust), it happened with Sabarmati Ashram, now it’s the same response with Gujarat Vidyapith.... There is a well-planned and systematic assault on Gandhian institutions in Gujarat and its custodians are meekly surrendering.”

Tushar had filed a public interest litigation against the state government’s redevelopment plan for Sabarmati Ashram, which was rejected by Gujarat High Court.

Vidyapith has been facing issues with University Grants Commission (UGC) over appointment of its current vice-chancellor, Rajendra Khimani and irregularities in managing of funds and administrative lapses. Gujarat High Court had ordered Vidyapith to decide removal of Khimani as directed by the UGC.