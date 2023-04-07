Nine-year-old girl's body found in water tank of building in Maharashtra days after she goes missing

The highly-decomposed body of a nine-year-old girl has been recovered from the water tank of a building near her house in Maharashtra's Thane district two days after she went missing, police said on Friday.

The girl from Bhiwandi tehsil had gone missing on April 3 and her body was found on Wednesday, they said.

"The girl had stepped out of her house to buy eggs from a grocery shop near Amjadia School in her locality. However, she did not return home after that. Her family members carried out a frantic search but failed to find her. After that, a missing person's report was filed," an official of Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi said.

Also Read | Teen found murdered near railway track

During their probe, the police received information that the girl's body was found in the water tank of a building in the locality.

The residents told the police that as a foul smell emanated, they checked the water tank where they found the body, which was in a highly-decomposed state.

Also Read | Minor murdered, body chopped into pieces in Rajasthan's Udaipur; 1 held

The police sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

After the recovery of the body, the police registered a case of kidnapping and an investigation into the incident was on.