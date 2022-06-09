NIO to assess Maharashtra's coral reefs for restoration

NIO to assess coral reefs for restoration along Maharashtra coastline

Under the Wildlife Protection Act, corals enjoy the greatest degree of protection, having the same status as tigers and elephants

Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Maharashtra took lead for restoration of coral reefs along the state coast, when the state’s Mangrove Cell signed an agreement with the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO) to carry out a study that will identify potential sites for coral restoration.

The state’s decision, taken on Wednesday, marked World Oceans Day, and was taken to reduce the risk of widespread mortality of corals; rising sea surface temperatures have increased the possibility of wiping off coral reefs in various ecologically vulnerable places along the Indian coastline.

The CSIR-NIO was appointed to do a baseline study and identify potential sites for coral restoration along the Maharashtra coast. This would be done under the Government of India - United Nations Development Programme - Green Climate Fund project titled ‘Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities’.

The goal of the one-year project is to identify and record stressed coral zones, highlight the factors that are stressing the ecosystem and to work towards reducing the stressors. Part of the project would be to look for suitable recipient sites for coral restoration in sub-tidal regions—as well as prospective donor sites for coral restoration—along the Maharashtra coast. The project will also look for prospective donor sites in other Indian reefs.

“The overarching purpose of this research is to understand the key biological characteristics of the reef habitat throughout the Maharashtra coast,” said Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest with the Maharashtra Mangrove Cell. According to Tiwari, the study would be a major step by the state towards climate resilience as the ocean and corals are some of the largest carbon sinks.

“Once this comprehensive report is ready, and we have identified factors stressing the coral ecosystem, CSIR-NIO will help establish a community-based approach to reef restoration for each identified location in consultation with local communities across a proposed area of 35 hectares across the state’s coastline,” said Tiwari.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, corals enjoy the greatest degree of protection, having the same status—Schedule 1 animals—as tigers and elephants.

Rising water temperatures—a result of global warming—are causing corals to whiten or bleach, eventually causing reefs to disintegrate.

“Repopulating corals is the need of the hour. Restoration efforts need to be underpinned by scientific evidence, which is essential to improve the sustainability and value of this ecosystem,” said B Manikandan, Scientist and Principal Investigator of the project at CSIR-NIO.

