NITIE Director Manoj Tiwari gets David F Baker Award

NITIE Director Manoj Tiwari gets David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award

Tiwari was awarded for his research on Logistics Support System. He is currently advising the Centre on formulating the National Logistics Policy

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 14 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 16:16 ist
Professor Manoj Tiwari. Credit: Twitter/@NITIE_Official

Professor Manoj Tiwari, the Director of the Mumbai-based National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) has become the first-ever researcher from India to be awarded the prestigious David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award from the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers (IISE).

This prestigious award, given once a year, honours individuals who have significantly contributed to the industrial engineering profession through outstanding research activity that has benefited practitioners, organizations, or other researchers. 

Tiwari was awarded for his research on Logistics Support System. He is currently advising the Centre on formulating the National Logistics Policy.

“I am humbled to be awarded by IISE. I express my gratitude to the IISE Award committee, fellow researchers, colleagues, family and friends for extending their support during this journey,” he said. 

The NITIE community congratulated Tiwari on this remarkable achievement, his contributions to the field, and his tireless efforts to advance the industrial engineering profession.

After teaching in reputed Universities abroad, Tiwari returned to India to contribute scientifically to the industrial progress of the country. He is a member of the editorial board of several international journals. He is also a member of the Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) and Chairman of the Board of Studies of the UGC.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train

US hate crimes rose 12% in 2021, FBI finds

US hate crimes rose 12% in 2021, FBI finds

All eyes on US Fed interest rate call amid SVB collapse

All eyes on US Fed interest rate call amid SVB collapse

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

 