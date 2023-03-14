NITIE Director Manoj Tiwari gets David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award

Professor Manoj Tiwari, the Director of the Mumbai-based National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) has become the first-ever researcher from India to be awarded the prestigious David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award from the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers (IISE).

This prestigious award, given once a year, honours individuals who have significantly contributed to the industrial engineering profession through outstanding research activity that has benefited practitioners, organizations, or other researchers.

Tiwari was awarded for his research on Logistics Support System. He is currently advising the Centre on formulating the National Logistics Policy.

“I am humbled to be awarded by IISE. I express my gratitude to the IISE Award committee, fellow researchers, colleagues, family and friends for extending their support during this journey,” he said.

The NITIE community congratulated Tiwari on this remarkable achievement, his contributions to the field, and his tireless efforts to advance the industrial engineering profession.

After teaching in reputed Universities abroad, Tiwari returned to India to contribute scientifically to the industrial progress of the country. He is a member of the editorial board of several international journals. He is also a member of the Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) and Chairman of the Board of Studies of the UGC.