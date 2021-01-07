Nitin Gadkari takes veteran Sena leader Manohar Joshi's blessings 

Gadkari takes veteran leader Manohar Joshi's blessings

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 07 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 12:53 ist
Senior BJP leader and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and veteran Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a touching gesture, senior BJP leader and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari touched the feet of veteran Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi and took his blessings on Wednesday.

Gadkari is on an official visit to Mumbai and scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the evening to discuss infrastructure projects.

Joshi (83) was the chief minister for nearly four years from 1995-99 when the Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power. Later, Joshi was made the union minister for heavy industries and then the Lok Sabha speaker.

In Joshi’s government, Gadkari was a minister heading the Public Works Department and is credited with building 50-plus flyovers in Mumbai and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

