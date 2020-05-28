NLS-AirAsia help Jharkhand migrants

In a major humanitarian initiative, the alumnis of Bengalaru-based National Law School helped a 175-odd group of migrants stranded in Mumbai to reach their home state of Jharkhand.

Through a crowdfunding initiative, they chartered an AirAsia India aircraft and flew them to Jharkhand.

The AirAsia plane left the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 6 am and within hours, the happy group landed at the Birsa Munda Airport at Ranchi.

"AirAsia India is proud to be a part of this initiative that helps migrant workers adversely impacted by the lockdown reach their homes and families," said Anup Manjeshwar, Head, Sales & Distribution, AirAsia India.

The alumni of the NLS have independently crowdfunded their efforts to assist and repatriate migrant workers from Mumbai to Ranchi.

"As per standard protocol, all our guests will be screened before boarding and provided customised safety kits compromising masks, sanitiser and face shields for their personal safety," he said.

AirAsia India has been operating select cargo flights during the lockdown carrying essentials such as Covid supplies, PPE kits recently.

However, this is the first charter operation with passengers since operations resumed. "We hope the path laid by the organisers would be followed by others and stand ready to support other individuals and organisations with similar initiatives,” Manjeshwar added.

Speaking about the initiative, one of the organisers, Shyel Trehan said: "NLS taught us the importance of the value of equality and dignity. We are happy to have made this very small contribution to addressing a massive travesty. I'd like to thank AirAsia for all their support."

This was a massive group effort with Priya Sharma, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Bombay, and alumni from National Law School working together.