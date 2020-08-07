No air passenger to be exempted from quarantine without order: BMC

No air passenger to be exempted from quarantine: BMC

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 23:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

No passenger landing at the Mumbai airport should be granted exemption from home isolation unless the person has a written permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body has said.

The BMC issued this directive to its staff deputed at the airport as well as the airport officials on August 3.

All arriving passengers without "written exemption" must be stamped, requiring them to undergo home quarantine for 14 days, it said.

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu, was tweeted by the BMC on Friday following a controversy over its decision to put Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in home quarantine when he arrived here in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Friday, the BMC allowed Tiwari to travel back to Bihar.

"Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their Government ID card and secure exemption," read the August 3 order.

A visiting government official seeking exemption from home quarantine rule should write to the BMC at least two days in advance before landing at the airport, giving details of the work and explaining its importance, it said.

"The staff deployed at Airport shall not grant any exemptions at their level," it said.

All the passengers arriving in Maharashtra are stamped on their left hand for identification and have to undergo home isolation for a period of 14 days as per the protocol. Local authorities can grant exemption in certain cases. 

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
home quarantine
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

