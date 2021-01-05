No bird flu cases yet in Maharashtra: Official

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 05 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 19:24 ist
Experts collect samples for the detection of bird-flu, at Gharana wetland on the outskirts of Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra has not reported any cases of bird flu until now, a senior forest official said on Tuesday.

Avian flu outbreak has been reported in some parts of India.

"As of now, there are no cases of bird flu being reported in any part of Maharashtra," principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Nitin Kakodkar, told PTI.

The bird flu virus has been detected in some crows whose carcasses were found in Indore in Madhya Pradesh recently.

An outbreak of the avian flu has also been reported from two poultry farms in Kerala's Kozhikode district besides in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In 2006, the H5N1 virus outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra, which had affected thousands of birds. 

Maharashtra
Bird Flu

