No clean chit given to anyone in Bollywood-drug cartel nexus: NCB

In a significant statement, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus in the wake of the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said that no one has been given a clean chit.

“No one has been given a clean chit,” said NCB officials giving an indication that the probe is still underway.

A couple of days ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made a similar statement. “The CBI is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigations are continuing,” the apex investigation agency had stated.

During the month-long investigations, the NCB investigated two cases – Cr. No. 15/2020 and Cr. No. 16/2020. While the first one is related to the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the second one involved the probe into the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

The NCB had to be brought in after the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case – surfaced while examining WhatsApp chats. The NCB has arrested 20 persons so far including Sushant Singh Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Sawant.

The NCB had grilled Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shradhha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Besides, Deepika’s business manager Krishna Prakash, talent manager Jaya Saha who was associated with Rhea, and late Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi.