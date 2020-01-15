No dynasty please, says Goa BJP chief

Newly appointed Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Tuesday that former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal shall have to climb his way to the top, when asked about his active role in state politics.

Last year, Utpal was snubbed by the party leaders and denied a ticket to contest from his Panaji Legislative Assembly seat.

“BJP is not anybody’s personal party,” Tanavade told reporters at a press conference two days after he was elected unopposed as the state BJP president.

“Manohar bhai has contributed towards taking the party to such a height. He is our ideal. BJP does not favour dynasty. Anyone can come and work for the party. There is no question about convincing someone specifically. He (Utpal) is within the party, he is a party worker, he works for the party,” Tanavade also said.