No formal talks but BJP, Sena speak of coalition dharma

Already into the second week after results, the two MahaYuti partners - BJP and Shiv Sena - continued to send out confusing signals and stuck their comment of coalition dharma.

As the game of thrones in Maharashtra got tense, both, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, maintained silence.

On the other hand over the last couple of days, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP had held series of formal and informal meetings in Mumbai, Congress maintained a wait and watch policy.

Pawar is expected to meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday after which the two MahaAghadi opposition alliance partners will come out with a joint strategy.

The term of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on 9 November and before that a government needs to be in place - else the state may head for President's rule. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar maintained that the mandate is for MahaYuti to form the government.

"It is a mandate for MahaYuti. People want Fadnavis to the Chief Minister again. We are sure of MahaYuti (BJP-Sena coalition) government under the leader of Fadnavis," senior BJP leader Ram Kadam said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it would adhere to the "coalition dharma".

"The Shiv Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment," Raut said.

When asked about speculation that Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week for which preparations have started, Raut pointed out that the Governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention.

"What is important for government formation is the support of 145 MLAs (in the 288-member House). Whosoever has this number, we wish them well," he said.