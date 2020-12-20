No further land needed in Aarey, says Devendra Fadnavis

Rejecting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s charge that more land would be needed in Aarey, his predecessor and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that was not needed. “He has not read the high powered committee report set up by his own government,” he said.

Fadnavis asked Thackeray to make the high powered committee report public as it mentions financial losses for the state if the project was shifted to Kanjur Marg as well as a four-year delay in completion of the car shed project.

“Why are you hiding the fact that construction work at Aarey cannot be stopped even if the car shed is shifted to Kanjur Marg,’’ Fadnavis, said, adding, "The underground tunnels are being constructed keeping in mind the Aarey land and the work is 80 per cent complete. Alternate site will now be waste of time and money.”