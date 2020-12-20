No further land needed in Aarey, says Devendra Fadnavis

No further land needed in Aarey, says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also said that the CM hasn't read the report on the matter made by a committee set up his own government

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2020, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 19:54 ist
No further land needed in Aarey, says Maharashtra CM Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Rejecting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s charge that more land would be needed in Aarey, his predecessor and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that was not needed. “He has not read the high powered committee report set up by his own government,” he said.

Fadnavis asked Thackeray to make the high powered committee report public as it mentions financial losses for the state if the project was shifted to Kanjur Marg as well as a four-year delay in completion of the car shed project.

“Why are you hiding the fact that construction work at Aarey cannot be stopped even if the car shed is shifted to Kanjur Marg,’’ Fadnavis, said, adding, "The underground tunnels are being constructed keeping in mind the Aarey land and the work is 80 per cent complete. Alternate site will now be waste of time and money.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray
Devendra Fadnavis
Aarey Colony

What's Brewing

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

 