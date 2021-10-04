No garba, dandiya this Navratri in Maharashtra

The government has asked the festival organisers to hold blood donation camps

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 04 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 18:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

No garba, dandiya, cultural events and processions will be allowed during the upcoming Navratri festival in view of the coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, particularly in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The Maharashtra government on Monday come out with dos and don’ts for the Navratri festival from October 7-15. 

Last week, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued similar guidelines for the financial capital of Mumbai. 

The government has asked the festival organisers to hold blood donation camps and health awareness programmes vis-a-vis Covid-19 vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. 

In the guidelines/SOPs, the government capped the height of Durga idols to four feet for public celebrations and two feet for the ones that would be installed in homes during the nine-day festival. 

All attempts should be made to avoid crowds during aarti and other rituals -- and a gathering of more than five people is not allowed during the processions of the Goddess.

Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mumbai
India News
Navratri

