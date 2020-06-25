No glitches in oxygen supply system at KEM Hospital: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday termed reports of patients dying at the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital here due to defective oxygen supply system as completely false.

Some media reports had claimed that 221 coronavirus patients had died at the hospital in central Mumbai in the last 20 days due to oxygen supply failure.

The civic body said in a release that the allegations were "completely false" and "baseless".

There had been neither any defect in the system supplying oxygen nor was there any incident of oxygen pressure dropping, the municipal body said.

An 11,000-litre system has been set up to supply oxygen to patients in the two buildings of the hospital and the oxygen-filling system is running without disruption, it said.

"So the issue of shortage of oxygen does not arise.... if there had been a breakdown in oxygen supply, other patients too might have been affected," the BMC stated.

A new 13,000-litre oxygen tank will start functioning within two to three days, it added.