No HC stay on Maharashtra final year undergraduate medical exams

  • Sep 05 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 18:15 ist
The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to stay examinations in physical mode of final year undergraduate medical students scheduled to begin in Maharashtra on September 8.

A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and S P Tavade was hearing a petition filed by nine undergraduate medical students of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Science.

The petition challenged the circular issued on August 21 by MUHC pertaining to holding of physical mode of examination for final year students.

"In our view, the petitioners have approached the court at the eleventh hour. Hence, we are not inclined to grant any interim relief of staying the examination," the court said in its order.

The bench also referred to the order passed by the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to postpone the JEE-Main and NEET exams and noting that though there is a pandemic situation, life has to go on and the career of students cannot be put in peril for long.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on September 17.

