No Honking Day in Mumbai on June 14 to curb noise pollution

In a bid to combat noise pollution and spread awareness about it, Mumbai Police has announced ‘No Honking Day’ on June 14, Wednesday.

“Unnecessary honking causes harm to the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe 'No Honking Day’ on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists. We urge motorists to positively respond to 'No Honking Day' by not honking the horns of their vehicles,” the Mumbai Police said in an appeal.

The police also urged motorists to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

According to the police, action will be taken against those who are found honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act, CMVR 119(2)/177 Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Environment Protection Act 1986.

“We urge all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 14 June 2023 and other days as well,” the Traffic Control Branch said.