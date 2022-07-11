No info about Goa Cong Legislature Party split: Speaker

No info about 'split' in Goa Cong Legislature Party: Speaker

As of Monday morning, five of the Congress MLAs, in the 40-member Goa Assembly, were with the party, while five others remained out of reach

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 11 2022, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 12:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Ahead of the Goa Assembly session, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday said he had not received any intimation about a 'split' in the state Congress Legislature Party. On Sunday, out of the total 11 Congress MLAs in the state, five -- Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo -- went incommunicado, a senior party leader earlier said.

Read | BJP trying to split Goa Congress; Kamat, Lobo are conspirators: AICC official

The Congress subsequently removed Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition and said the new LoP will be named before the Assembly session. Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday alleged that "Lobo and Kamat were hatching a conspiracy by hobnobbing with the BJP to engineer a split in the Congress". As of Monday morning, five of the Congress MLAs, in the 40-member Goa Assembly, were with the party, while five others remained out of reach.

Another MLA Aleixo Sequeira was at home and pledged his support to the party. A senior Congress leader said they had moved the five MLAs, who are with the party, to an undisclosed location to avoid further 'split' in the outfit.

On Monday, when reporters asked Tawadkar about a "split" in the Congress, the Speaker said, “I have no intimation whatsoever. I was in my office on Sunday preparing for the monsoon session of the Assembly." He also replied in negative when asked if he was informed about the change of Leader of Opposition by the Congress Legislature Party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News
Congress
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

 