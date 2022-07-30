No intention to hurt Marathi-speaking people, says Koshyari

Under fire from all quarters, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asserted Mumbai as the financial capital of India and said he had no intentions to belittle the hard work of the Marathi-speaking people.

“I am proud that I got an opportunity to serve in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Marathi people…and that’s why I tried to learn Marathi in the shortest possible time,” Koshyari said in a statement through a series of tweets in Marathi.

“At the function, I spoke on the contributions of the Gujarati and the Rajasthani community to trade and industry in the city….In doing so, I had no intention of belittling the Marathi speaking people. My comments were misconstrued," said the 80-year-old Koshyari, who had served several important posts like Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister as well as Leader of Opposition.

मुंबई महाराष्ट्राचा स्वाभिमान तर आहेच. शिवाय ती देशाची आर्थिक राजधानी सुद्धा आहे. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज आणि मराठी माणसाच्या या भूमीत राज्यपाल म्हणून मला सेवेची संधी मिळाली, याचा मला अभिमानच आहे. त्याचमुळे अतिशय अल्पावधीत मराठी भाषा अवगत करण्याचा मी प्रयत्न केला. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) July 30, 2022

“Mumbai is Maharashtra's pride and also the country's financial capital,” said Koshyari amid demands of his removal and sacking," he added.

According to him, several Marathi industrialists have made a name for themselves not just in the state but also in the country and across the globe.

“My comments were misconstrued as it has become a habit to view everything in the political prism. We need to change this attitude….lauding one community doesn't mean insulting another. Political parties shouldn't create unnecessary controversy. I will never insult Maharashtra and Marathi people," he said.