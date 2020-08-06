No links with Disha Salian or her death: Sooraj Pancholi

Opening up for the first time in nearly two months, actor Sooraj Pancholi on Thursday said that he never knew Disha Salian and was in no way linked to her death.

It may be recalled that Pancholi (29), son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, is already facing charges of abetment to suicide vis-à-vis the death of actress-model Jiah Khan.

“I am always presumed guilty until proven innocent…I am 29 now, I was 21 then (when the Jiah Khan incident) took place…I am battling this and now my name gets linked to the death of Disha Salian,” he told a TV channel.

He repeatedly and categorically said that he has not meet Disha even once. “I neither have her phone number, nor have I had been to any party where she was present or invited her to any party,” he said.

Asked about BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane's charge that he threw the party in which Disha was raped and murdered,” Pancholi said: “First of all, I want to know from where he has got the information.”

He said that there was a “blind post” in Facebook which went viral on social media. “This should stop…..I have suffered a lot,” he said.

Pancholi admitted that he knew Sushant Singh Rajput, however, it was very formal in nature.

“I am trying to make my living in this industry. And I don’t want to give up on that soon. Because this is my dream. It is my passion. It is what I have worked for. People think I have just gotten out of bed and walked on a film set which is not true. I have worked very hard. Starting as an assistant director in two films. I have done my acting course, I have my acting degree. I have done everything possible to get my first film. So, this is my passion and I’m not going to give up that easy,” he said.