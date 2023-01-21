No objection to release of 'Pathaan' if saints approve: VHP, Bajrang Dal members

In response to the controversy surrounding movie Pathaan, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members announced that they will conditionally drop their opposition if the movie gets approval of saints and office bearers of VHP as well as Bajrang Dal, The Times of India reported.

Spokespersons of the right-wing organisations indicated that as long as the movie has the "approval of saints and office bearers of VHP as well as Bajrang Dal," they will permit its release.

The film's that is set to release on January 25 has been at the centre of controversies. After State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi promised multiplex owners comprehensive police protection the day before, the groups indicated the movie may be released "provided they don't find anything inappropriate."

Speaking to The Times Of India, Ashok Raval, general secretary, VHP Gujarat, said, “The movie may be screened for a few saints, VHP office bearers and Bajrang Dal leaders prior to its release. If we are satisfied that the objectionable portions have been removed, it can be screened, and we will not protest.”

However, a senior member of the Gujarat Multiplex Owners’ Association (GMOA), while speaking to the publication said that they are ready to hold a screening on the day of the film's release to five to seven people, provided there will be no vandalism on the theatre premises.

Speaking on the strict vigil and security in the city during the movie's release, state DGP Ashish Bhatia said, “All city police commissioners and SPs have been instructed to keep a strict vigil and security outside all multiplexes and theatres to avoid any law and order issue. If any miscreants try to create a ruckus or law and order problems, police will take strict action against them. We will also begin preventive arrests to ensure safety and security.”