No one is above law, says Nawab Malik after son-in-law’s arrest

Hours after his son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that no one is above the law.

“Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail.

I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary,” Malik tweeted on Thursday, however, did not make any reference to the development.

Malik is an experienced and senior minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-government.

Malik’s daughter Nilofar is married to Bandra resident Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday night after day-long grilling.

Khan was produced before a Magistrate’s court, which remanded him to NCB custody till January 18.

Asked about the arrest, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said: “The concerned person must cooperate with the concerned agency....there is no personal allegation against Nawab Malik.”

Khan was arrested based on the investigations done after the arrest of Karan Sajnani, a British national, Rahila Furniturewala, who is the manager of actor Dia Mirza, her sister Shaista Furnitirewala and Ram Kumar Tiwari, the co-owner of Mucchad Paanwala, a popular paan shop.

The arrests are related to the seizure of 200 kgs of ganja, contraband like OG Kush, a strain of cannabis and curated marijuana from Mumbai.

The NCB had summoned Khan after an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused was detected during the investigations.