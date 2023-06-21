No paragliding, air balloons in free flight zone around Mumbai airport from June 23 to Aug 21

The Mumbai Police has prohibited para-gliding, flying of balloons and light-emitting objects in the free flight zone around Mumbai international airport from June 23 to August 21, an official said on Wednesday.

The order also prohibits the use of high riser crackers, fly kites, and shooting of laser beams in the designated zone, the official said.

The order was issued on Tuesday by the DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

Reports were received about endangering the safe operation of aircraft at the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome, and Naval air station INS Shikra due to paragliders, flying of balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects and kite flying, the order stated.

These objects should not affect aircraft landing, take-off and safe aircraft flying operations and immediate action was necessary, following which the prohibitory order has been issued for 60 days, it said.

Any person or individual who notices such type of activities being used with the intent to obstruct flight operations shall inform the nearest police station, the official said quoting the order.