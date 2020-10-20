No parties in Goa just yet; other tourism activity with social distancing: CM Pramod Sawant

No parties in Goa just yet, says CM Pramod Sawant

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Oct 20 2020, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 06:25 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Amid a slow increase in tourism activity, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday, warned that parties should not be allowed in the coastal state's popular night clubs just yet. 
The Chief Minister's caution comes a day after images of packed dancefloors in night clubs over the weekend went viral, causing uproar in the state.

"Home department will give instructions to maintain social distancing. Right now, parties should not start," Sawant said on a day, when the state's total confirmed Covid-19 tally reached  40,746, with five deaths reported linked to Covid-19 infection.

Photos of night clubs, especially in the popular Calangute-Baga-Candolim beach belt, packed chock-a-block had gone viral on the social media on Sunday causing outrage amid the pandemic.

Sawant also said that tourism activity in general should begin, with strict enforcement of social distancing norms.

"Tourism activity should be carried out with social distancing," the Chief Minister said.

Tourism activity in the state has been picking up over the last two weekends, with tourists from nearby urban hubs like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad driving down to Goa over the weekends.

The state is one of the most popular beach and nightlife destinations in the country, with nearly eight million tourists visiting Goa last year.

