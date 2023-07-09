No ED notice behind joining Ajit camp: Walse Patil

No personal interest or ED notice behind joining Ajit Pawar camp: Walse Patil

Walse Patil was one of the nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party who joined the state cabinet last Sunday led by Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 09 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 21:33 ist
Dilip Walse-Patil. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday dismissed reports that he joined the Ajit Pawar camp because of a notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking at an event in his Assembly constituency Ambegaon in Pune district, a week after he was sworn in as a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government, Walse Patil said he owes his political existence to the Pawar senior.

Walse Patil was one of the nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party who joined the state cabinet last Sunday led by Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

Also Read: Ajit, Sharad factions jostle for support from undecided NCP MLAs

"I did not leave Sharad Pawar because of any notice from ED. I haven't received any notice from the ED, CBI or Income Tax," Walse Patil told the gathering.

He claimed there was no personal interest behind his decision to align with Ajit Pawar.

"I heard somebody saying that I took this decision because Parag and Govardhan Dairy had received a notice from ED. I would like to clarify that I have nothing to do with these dairies. No one from our family has invested even a single rupee in these dairies," the NCP veteran, once a close confidante of the Pawar senior, said.

Walse Patil said the battle of the Ajit Pawar camp is not against Pawar saheb, as the NCP founder is popularly known.

"Whatever I am today is because of Pawar saheb. I would like to tell people that whenever saheb will visit Ambegaon, you all must attend his programme. I am not worried about upcoming elections," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Dilip Walse Patil
NCP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 