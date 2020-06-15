No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Rupani

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 15 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 14:00 ist
Since the last one month, on an average 400 new coronavirus cases are emerging in the state every day. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government does not plan to impose lockdown again in the state.

Dismissing speculations being made on social media platforms about the lockdown, the chief minister urged people not to get carried away by such "unfounded rumours".

Since June 1, curbs have been eased in the state following which industries, offices, shops, bus and auto- rickshaw services have resumed in non-containment zones.

"Following the unlock from June 1, daily life is gradually becoming normal. Business and trade-related activities have also picked up in the state. In such a scenario, the state government does not have any plans to impose the lockdown again," Rupani said in a statement.

He said while the battle against COVID-19 pandemic is on, people are also learning to live with it.

Rupani's statement came after rumours on the social media that his government may impose restrictions again as COVID-19 cases are not decreasing in the state.

Since the last one month, on an average 400 new coronavirus cases are emerging in the state every day.

Till Sunday, Gujarat reported 23,590 COVID-19 cases and 1,478 deaths due to the viral infection.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
Vijay Rupani
Coronavirus lockdown

