'No possession of drugs, why is he in jail': Arguments made for Aryan Khan's bail

Seeking to puncture the Narcotics Control Bureau’s cruise drug case, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s defence team contended that he was neither part of any conspiracy nor any contraband was found on him.

The arguments were led by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, a former Attorney General of India, before Justice Nitin Sambre of the Bombay High Court.

"There is no consumption, no possession... Why has this boy been sent to 20 days in jail?” Rohatgi asked the Judge in the jam-packed courtroom.

Denying the allegations of “conscious possession” because of charges of recovery of 6 gms of contraband from Arbaaz, Rohatgi said, "What somebody else had in their shoe is not my concern… possession of somebody else cannot be my possession unless there is control and knowledge."

The NCB, however, has opposed the bail application.

According to Rohatgi, there is no medical examination and there is no record to prove that Aryan consumed drugs on that day.

The court has adjourned the hearing of bail pleas of Aryan, social media influencer Arbaaz Merchant and model-designer Munmum Damecha till Wednesday.

The star-son was arrested on October 3 and after initial NCB custody, he is now lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, an undertrial prison in Mumbai.

Aryan’s battery of lawyers besides Rohatgi included senior counsel Amit Desai and senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

The NCB was represented by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and Special Public Prosecutor Adwait Sethna.

