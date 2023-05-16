No relief for NCP leader Nawab Malik; SC refuses urgent bail hearing, fixes it for July 2nd week

In a setback to senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, and former Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider his plea for urgent hearing on his bail application.

The court fixed the matter for hearing in July second week in connection with the money laundering case lodged against him for his alleged involvement in property dealings with Haseena Parkar, the late sister of designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim during 1999-2005.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said the Bombay High Court would be at liberty to take his application.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, sought an urgent hearing in the matter, referring to his poor condition. He said the High Court had adjourned his bail application to June 6 due to the non-availability of ED's counsel.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate, said the ED would be ready next week.

The bench, however, said, "We can only say decide the application. We cannot bypass the High Court on the grounds of adjournment".

Malik had moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2005.

The ED had arrested the former state minister on February 23, 2022 in connection with a money laundering case over an alleged land deal concerning an aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. He has been under custody and has been lodged at Arthur Road Jail since then.

A Special Court in Mumbai in November 2022, had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case arising out of activities in 1999.

The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Mumbai's Kurla, worth Rs 300 crore as per current market value, was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, a company purportedly owned by his family members, in connivance with Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.