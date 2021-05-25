No response to global vaccine tender: Maharashtra govt

No response to global tender on Covid-19 vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister

There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 19:46 ist
People walk past notices announcing that the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is out of stock at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. Credit: AFP File Photo

Struggling to meet the shortage of vaccines in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state's global tender for Covid-19 vaccines had not received any responses.

"We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," Tope said.

In a briefing, Tope said that the current positivity rate is 12% and the recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state.

Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, mucormycosis patients will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals, he added.

 

 

