No response to global tender on Covid-19 vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister

Struggling to meet the shortage of vaccines in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state's global tender for Covid-19 vaccines had not received any responses.
"We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," Tope said.
In a briefing, Tope said that the current positivity rate is 12% and the recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state.
Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, mucormycosis patients will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals, he added.
