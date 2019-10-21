No stay on construction works for Mumbai metro: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it has not stopped the construction works for the Mumbai Metro rail in Aarey, considered as green lungs of the city, though it extended the status quo on cutting of trees till November 15.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, taking up the suo motu matter arising out of a letter by a Law student, directed the authorities to furnish a status report of the trees over with pictures on plantation, transplantation, and felling of in Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On October 7, the top court had directed the Maharashtra government not to cut any more trees in the Aarey area of Mumbai for construction of Metro car shed, which saw activists and residents protesting over the decision.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves contended that the condition of many of the trees transplanted was not good. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, contested the claims to assert those were in healthy condition.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that no tree has been cut since the apex court's order for maintaining the status quo. He said more than seven lakh vehicles were put off the road due to Delhi Metro.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayana submitted that the court should extend the status quo.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra, asked the court to clarify that there was no stay on construction work.