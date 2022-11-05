No tickets for kin of sitting MPs & MLAs: Gujarat BJP

No tickets for relatives of sitting MPs and MLAs, says Gujarat BJP chief

The ruling party is currently selecting panels of three probable candidates for each of the 182 Assembly constituencies

PTI
PTI, Gandhinagar ,
  • Nov 05 2022, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 21:29 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing the meetings of the state election committee of the BJP since Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has decided not to give tickets to the relatives of sitting MPs and MLAs for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, its state unit chief C R Paatil said here on Saturday. Paatil's statement came after Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava demanded an Assembly ticket for his daughter. Some other MPs and MLAs of the party too have voiced similar demands.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided not to give tickets to the relatives of sitting MPs and MLAs," Paatil told reporters.

The ruling party is currently selecting panels of three probable candidates for each of the 182 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read — Gujarat's tribal belt, a bastion of Congress that BJP striving hard to win

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing the meetings of the state election committee of the BJP since Thursday.

On Saturday, the last day of the meetings, the committee discussed candidates for 77 seats, party sources said. The saffron party on Saturday also launched the `Agresar Gujarat' (Gujarat First) campaign to collect people's suggestions for its manifesto.

People can drop their suggestions in suggestion boxes kept at public places or mail them to "agresargujart.com website. Suggestions will be accepted till November 15, a party release said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the BJP on Saturday. Vyas was welcomed by BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave into the party fold.

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
Amit Shah
Bhupendra Patel
India Politics
India News

