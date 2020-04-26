No trains for migrants in Maharashtra yet: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday ruled out running of trains but assured the stranded migrants to facilitate their return to home states.

"No trains are going to start (at this stage)....that would lead to crowding, we do not want crowding at this stage," Thackeray said in a webcast.

However, he said that he is in touch with the Centre to address the issue.

He also said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting over video-conferencing with chief ministers, various issues vis-a-vis lockdown and movement would be discussed.

Thackeray also pointed out that he is discussing modalities to bring back students from the state stuck in Kota, an education and coaching hub with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot and with the central government.

"I am also in touch with other chief ministers," Thackeray said referring to migrants, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

On the extension of lockdown after May 4, he said that the Maharashtra government would take a call after April 30.

"We are restarting a few things. I am going to study (the plan) this evening. We have to see how we return to normalcy slowly. Doctors should start their clinics. Dialysis centers should be started".

Meanwhile, he asked the people to have patience, saying without lockdown, there is "no other choice" at the moment.