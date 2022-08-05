No tree cutting in Aarey, only bushes and branches trimmed: MMRCL to SC

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Friday claimed before the Supreme Court that no tree cutting has been carried out in Aarey forest in Mumbai, rather only some weeds, bushes and branches were removed.

Appearing for a group of residents, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh contended before a bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit that tree cutting resumed in Aarey forest region for the metro car shed project despite status quo orders.

The bench, comprising justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aniruddha Bose, noted that the matter needs to be heard in detail. The court initially said it would order the status quo.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing MMRCL, for his part, maintained that no tree cutting was going on in the area, and no tree has been cut after the status quo order was passed by the top court in 2019. He pointed out that there were bushes, weeds, and shrubs, which have grown in the area, and they were being removed by the concerned authority.

Mehta maintained that only trimming of certain branches was carried out as he cited the affidavit filed by MMRCL in the matter.

During the hearing, Justice Lalit pointed out that he was an amicus curiae in the TN Godavarman Thirumalpad case and asked if there was any conflict of interest in his hearing of the matter. Mehta said he does not see any conflict.

The bench finally said that in view of the stand taken by the MMRCL, there is no requirement for any interim order to be passed in the matter.

The court took on record MMRCL response that no trees have been cut since the top court’s status quo order in 2019 and fixed the matter for further hearing on August 13.

In view of large scale protests, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the protests against the cutting of trees in the Aarey car shed plot in 2019 and had ordered status quo on October 7, 2019.