No truck with BJP: Goa NCP official

Incidentally, the NCP does not have a single legislator in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly.

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jul 03 2023, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 23:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

 The Goa unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stands firmly with party supremo Sharad Pawar, state president of the party Jose Phillip D'Souza said on Monday.

"I, along with the Goa unit of the NCP, am firmly with Sharad Pawar," D'Souza said.

Shiv Sena defection case makes Ajit Pawar's move legally complicated

D'Souza's comments come a day after top leaders of the party, including Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, as well as senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, split the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

When asked about the party's next course of action in Goa, D'Souza said: "We are awaiting further instructions from the party high command. We will not join hands with the BJP government in Goa".

