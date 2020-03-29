Mamata praises those working hard to combat COVID-19

No words enough to thank individuals working hard to combat COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 29 2020, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 12:17 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her gratitude to all doctors, nurses, policemen, sanitation workers and others who have been working hard to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said no words were enough to thank these individuals who were selflessly carrying out their duties and inspiring fellow countrymen.

"I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude & appreciation for all the Doctors, Nurses, Paramedical Staff, Police Personnel, Govt. Officials, Emergency Response Personnel, Sanitation Workers & Volunteers who have come forward in this hour of need to fight the COVID-19," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday morning.

"No words are enough to thank these individuals who are standing up for the community & performing their duties selflessly in these times. They are putting the interest of society above anything else which makes their contribution & perseverance an inspiration for us all," she added.

West Bengal has reported 18 COVID-19 cases so far. One of them died at a city hospital on March 23.

The Mamata Banerjee government has initiated several measures, set up quarantine centres and isolation wards across the state to tackle the crisis. 

