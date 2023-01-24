Nobel Prize-winning architect BV Doshi passes away; PM offers condolences

Renowned architect of post-Independent India, Padma Bhushan Balkrishna Doshi died on January 24 at his residence in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. He was 95.

Doshi, an alumnus of the JJ School of Architecture in Mumbai was one of the few architects who had the chance to work with the legendary Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in Paris, known as the master of modernism.

A pioneer of modern architecture, Doshi was known for designing some of the most iconic structures in the country. He was the first Indian to win the architecture Nobel Prize. In 2022, he was conferred with Royal Gold Medal 2022, one of the world’s highest honours for architecture

"We are deeply saddened to inform you about the passing away of Balkrishna Doshi, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. No one loved life more than him, ‘Anand Karo’ - Celebrate Life, as he would always say," his family said in a statement.

"Dr. BV Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for designing not just buildings but institutions, Doshi also won the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Doshi’s long list of works—from the academic block of IIM Bangalore to Amdavad Ni Gufa in Ahmedabad to the Aranya low-cost housing project in Indore—draw inspiration from Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn’s monumental works.

His other projects include the Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus, Ahmedabad (1958-63); Atira Guest House, Ahmedabad (1958); The Institute of Indology, Ahmedabad (1962); Ahmedabad School of Architecture (1966 - renamed CEPT University in 2002); Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre, Ahmedabad (1967); Premabhai Hall, Ahmedabad (1976); IIM Bangalore (1977-1992); Kanoria Centre for Arts, Ahmedabad (1984); Aranya Low Cost Housing, Indore (1989); and Amdavad ni Gufa (1994).