Not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot as crisis brews in Rajasthan

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that he was not joining the BJP even as Congress MLAs closed ranks behind Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot told NDTV that he was not joining the BJP as being speculated by a section of the media, but did not spell out his future plans.

On Sunday, Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs out of the 124 backing the Gehlot government, pushing the chief minister on a sticky wicket.

However, some swift rearguard action by the Congress appeared to have been paid off with Gehlot camp claiming support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was underway in Jaipur as Gehlot tried to send a message that his government was stable despite Pilot's banner of revolt.